Sacramento Zoo Society announces new proposed zoo in Elk Grove will not move forward

Plans for proposed Elk Grove zoo to not move forward. Here's why.

ELK GROVE – The Sacramento Zoo Society announced on Wednesday that the new proposed zoo in Elk Grove will not be moving forward.

The new location was set to be around 65 acres in a vacant farmland near the intersection of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway in south Elk Grove. Construction was expected to begin in 2027.

However, in an update posted online, the zoo's interim CEO, Robert Churchill, cited that the size of the Elk Grove location would be "dramatically reduced" and some features would have to be eliminated in order to stay within the budget.

"This scaled-down version of the new zoo would house fewer species than our Land Park location and would not be financially or operationally sustainable," Churchill said in the statement. "All indicators therefore confirmed that this project was no longer the right choice, and was not the best way to invest our resources or our donors' hard-earned funds."

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said in a statement that the city fulfilled all of its obligations and was committed to the project.

"The economic climate has changed significantly since we started on this journey and the financial risks associated with the project have increased," Singh-Allen said. "I know many of you are disappointed. I am disappointed, too."

In mid-February, Elk Grove city council voted to name the space the "Greater Sacramento Zoo at Elk Grove."

Officials have argued that the current 15-acre zoo has outgrown its site at William Land Park.

The zoo says it will have more information about what's next in the coming weeks and months.