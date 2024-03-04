Where's your Sacramento polling place for Super Tuesday? How to know where to vote today

California's 2024 presidential primary election happens on Super Tuesday 2024. But, thanks to vote-by-mail ballots already being sent out, Sacramento residents can already start dropping off their ballots at certain polling places.

Some political analysts are predicting that California will see historically low voter turnout for this election. With President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump the clear frontrunners, experts are saying voters feel their vote will not make an impact.

The state moved to a mostly vote-by-mail system during the COVID-19 pandemic, a change that aimed to boost voter turnout.

How to find your polling location

Both the Secretary of State's office and Sacramento County have compiled a list of official polling places on easily searchable websites.

The main thing to note is whether or not the polling place nearest you is an early voting center, election day voting site, or just a ballot drop-off location. With all Californians who were already registered to vote getting a mail-in ballot, the drop-off only locations aim to provide a convenient way for people to get their ballot in on time. However, people who need to register or reregister to vote, or to get a replacement ballot, will need to go to an election day voting site.

Can you drop off your ballot anywhere in Sacramento?

If you're registered to vote in Sacramento County, you can drop off your ballot at any official ballot drop-off box or voting center in the county.

Mailing your ballot comes with a bit of risk, as it will need to be postmarked on or before election day (March 5). Further, the ballot needs to get to the voter registrar's office within 7 days after the election in order for it to be counted.

RELATED: What are you voting for today in Sacramento?

Can you vote anywhere in Sacramento?



If you're a Sacramento County resident who works somewhere far away from where you live and aren't registered, the voter registrar's office says you don't need to go to the polling place closest to your home. As long as you're in Sacramento County, you can go to any polling place in the county and register to vote, get a provisional ballot, and then cast it.

Does your polling place change automatically when you move?

Since California is mostly vote-by-mail, having a specific polling place doesn't matter as much anymore. Like detailed above, Sacramento County residents can go to any polling place in the county and vote.

The important thing to note is whether or not the place you've been to in years past is still a polling place. Be sure to enter your address in Sacramento County's mapping tool to find the polling place nearest you.

Full list of Sacramento polling locations

The following is a list of vote centers across Sacramento and other communities in Sacramento County. These are the traditional polling places where people can register to vote, if they aren't already, or get a replacement ballot if needed.

While all the vote centers also operate as a place to drop off ballots, there are also a number of official ballot drop box-only locations around the county. A full list of these locations can be found on the county's website.

Sacramento

Asian Pacific Islanders American Public Affairs

4000 Truxel Rd Sacramento

Open Feb. 24-March 5

California Museum

1020 O St Sacramento

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Department of Human Assistance-Florin

2450 Florin Rd Sacramento

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Greater Sacramento Urban League

3725 Marysville Blvd

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Oak Park Community Center

3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Open Feb. 24-March 5

St Luke's Lutheran Church

7595 Center Pkwy

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Unity Of Sacramento Church

9249 Folsom Blvd

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Arden Arcade

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center

2201 Cottage Way Sacramento

Open Feb. 24-March 5.

Carmichael

Lutheran Church Of Our Redeemer

4641 Marconi Ave Sacramento

Open Feb. 24-March 5.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Community Center

6300 Fountain Square Dr

Open Feb. 24-March 5.

Elk Grove

California Northstate University

9700 W Taron Dr Elk Grove

Open Feb. 24-March 5.

The Center At District56

8230 Civic Center Dr Elk Grove

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library

11601 Fair Oaks Blvd Fair Oaks

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Folsom

Folsom Lake College

10 College Pkwy Folsom

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Galt

Littleton Community Center

410 Civic Dr., Galt

Open Feb. 24-March 5

North Highlands

Murph - Emmanuel A M E Church

4151 Don Julio Blvd North Highlands

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Rancho Cordova

Koreana Plaza

10947 Olson Dr Ste 401

Open Feb. 24-March 5

Vineyard

Pat O'Brien Community Center

8025 Waterman Rd Sacramento

Open Feb. 24-March 5