California has same-day voter registration. Here's how to register to vote today to cast your 2024 primary ballot

Californians are hitting the polls on Super Tuesday, and same-day voter registration means it's not too late to participate in election day.

All Californians who were registered to vote in previous elections, or who registered by Feb. 20, should have already received their vote-by-mail ballot. But, that doesn't mean people who haven't already registered cannot participate.

Is it too late to register to vote in California?

As is the case with all California elections, if it's already less than 14 days away from election day, eligible voters can take advantage of same-day voter registration – but you'll have to go to a specific location to do so.

The California Secretary of State office lists the following as situations when citizens need to reregister to vote: A change in residence or mailing address, a name change, or a change in political party preference.

Citizens can check their registration status through the state's Voter Status website.

What do you need to bring to register to vote in California?

You'll need your driver's license or California identification card number and the last four digits of your Social Security number. People who don't have that information readily available can leave those boxes blank, but a county elections official will follow up with you later.

Can you register to vote at any polling place in California?



Yes, but be careful to note what kind of polling place is near you since some only operate as a ballot drop-off location now that California has shifted to a vote-by-mail system.

The state has compiled a list of official polling places by county. Don't just assume that the place you voted at before will be open as a polling place for the current election.

Sacramento County has also put together a map tool that voters can use to find their nearest polling place.

Starting March 2, several voting centers will also open for early voting.

What's a provisional ballot?

People who do same-day voter registration will get a provisional ballot that will become official once the citizen's information has been verified.

It could take up to several weeks before the ballot is confirmed and then counted.

You may be contacted by the county's voter registrar's office to confirm or correct information before your ballot is confirmed.

With the state moving to vote-by-mail, California's election results have been taking weeks to become certified.