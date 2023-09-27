Sacramento police video released in shooting of armed suspect atop DOCO parking garage

SACRAMENTO – Police have released body camera and other video of the incident where officers shot and killed an armed suspect on top of a downtown Sacramento parking garage.

The incident started late on the night of Sept. 11 when officers responded to the 900 block of J Street to investigate a report of a man with a gun.

It appears that that same suspect then showed up at the DOCO parking garage along the 300 block of L Street a few hours later. Officers responded to investigate a report of an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun at several security guards.

More people who encountered the suspect were found by responding officers. The suspect, 36-year-old Cleavon Donnell Miles, was then located at the northeast corner of the 6th floor.

As shown in the video released by the Sacramento Police Department on Wednesday, Miles pointed the gun at officers as they got into position.

WATCH: Sacramento police video of the Sept. 12 officer-involved shooting (viewer discretion is advised)

Police video also captured the sound of Miles shooting one round into the air.

Officers continued to try and talk with the suspect and heard another gunshot fired by him. A SWAT team then tried to move in a PA system to try and better talk with the suspect – but when an officer moved out from behind cover to place the equipment, police say Miles then stood up and raised his gun in the officer's direction. That's when police shot him.

Miles was soon pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire medics.

In the video released on Wednesday, Sacramento police detailed how the suspect's eight-round revolver had five spent casings and three live rounds when it was recovered.

People in the area CBS13 talked to at the time said they encountered the suspect before the shooting.

"I was feet away from him," said Kimberley Noriega, who works at the G1C. "He was on the other side of the parking lot."

The incident happened just a couple of hours after a crowded Jonas Brothers concert ended at the Golden 1 Center.