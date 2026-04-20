Suspect arrested after Sacramento domestic violence incident, police standoff

A domestic violence suspect who was barricaded in a home in Sacramento for hours overnight was arrested early Monday morning, police said.

The incident began Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard near 13th Avenue, just south of Sutterville Road and east of State Route 99. The Sacramento Police Department said that officers responded to a domestic violence incident and determined that an armed suspect was barricaded inside the residence.

Police at the scene of a standoff with an armed domestic violence suspect in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 13th Avenue in Sacramento, April 20, 2026. KOVR

The victim escaped the home and had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. It was believed no one else was inside the home besides the suspect.

SWAT and crisis negotiators worked throughout the night and into the early morning to resolve the standoff, police said. At about 5 a.m., the unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately available from police.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text the word "START" to 88788.