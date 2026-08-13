Sacramento police staffing shortage puts pay, contract negotiations in spotlight

Sacramento's population has grown over the years, but the city's police force is smaller than it was nearly two decades ago.

The Sacramento Police Department currently has about 150 fewer officers than it did in 2008, with the union pointing to one major factor: pay.

Police officials and the Sacramento Police Officers Association say the department is struggling to recruit new officers while also losing experienced employees to agencies offering higher salaries.

"If we want to recruit and be able to retain the people we currently have, we're going to need to pay a competitive wage," said Dustin Smith, president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association.

Smith said their employment contract with the city expired last April, and negotiations have stalled.

"Arbitration can take some time and that seems to be where we're heading towards, and I'm sad to say that," he said.

The union is seeking annual raises of up to 5% over the next three years, along with improved health benefits.

Smith said Sacramento's officers are paid less than those working in comparable cities, making it difficult for the department to compete for recruits and retain current employees.

"They know they're underpaid, underappreciated, and that they could go do another job that makes the same or more money," Smith said.

Police department faces growing costs

The police department is the city's largest single budget expense, accounting for about 28% of Sacramento's annual budget.

Councilmember Mai Vang said the department's costs are continuing to climb.

"The police budget has grown over $100 million since I've been a councilwoman," Vang said.

City leaders eliminated some police programs this year as part of broader budget decisions, but no officers were laid off.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to the city manager for comment on the ongoing contract negotiations.

"As we move through this process, we are balancing the needs of our employees with our responsibility to be good stewards of public resources," Sacramento City Manager Maraskeshia Smith said.

The police officers' union, however, argues the city already has the money for raises, but it needs to reallocate funding priorities to help get more officers on the streets.

"There's plenty of revenue in the city of Sacramento, and the council is misspending the money," Smith said. "They are putting too much money into projects and programs and other things that don't lead to solid economic development and public safety."

Despite the staffing shortage, Sacramento police say that some major categories of violent crime have declined in recent years.

Since 2022, the department says homicides have fallen 22%, while robberies have dropped 29%.