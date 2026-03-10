Sacramento police shoot suspect near elementary school in the Northgate area

The Sacramento Police Department said officers shot a suspect near an elementary school in the Northgate area on Tuesday evening.

The scene was along Northstead Drive near Hazel Strauch Elementary School.

A CBS News Sacramento crew at the scene observed a heavy police presence still in the area, a few blocks southwest of the San Juan Road and Northgate Boulevard intersection, shortly before 9 p.m.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, but their condition was not immediately known. No officers were injured in the shooting, police confirmed.

One person at the scene told CBS News Sacramento that the person who was shot by police was his grandson, though officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect.

Sacramento police have not yet released details on what exactly led to the shooting or if the suspect was armed with a weapon.