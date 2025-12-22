Sacramento police respond to domestic violence call; person found barricaded inside home
Sacramento police said a person possibly armed with a knife was barricaded inside a home on Monday evening.
Around 7 p.m., officers went to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a domestic violence incident.
When police arrived, they learned a person was inside the home and refusing to leave. Police said the person was possibly armed with a knife.
Officers at the scene are working to get the person to peacefully surrender, police said.