Sacramento police respond to domestic violence call; person found barricaded inside home

Jose Fabian
Sacramento police said a person possibly armed with a knife was barricaded inside a home on Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers went to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a domestic violence incident.

When police arrived, they learned a person was inside the home and refusing to leave. Police said the person was possibly armed with a knife.

Officers at the scene are working to get the person to peacefully surrender, police said. 

