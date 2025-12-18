Sacramento police take outreach effort aimed at reducing drunk driving deaths to bars

The number of people killed on Sacramento County streets so far this year is now up to 148 and police say driving under the influence is one of the top factors.

Police are taking breathalyzers inside local bars to prevent people from ending up behind bars for driving drunk this holiday season.

"We definitely want people to enjoy responsibly," said Daniel Sumida, a California Alcohol Beverage Control supervising agent.

A recent survey found Sacramento has the third-highest number of people driving under the influence in the U.S. Only Omaha and San Jose are worse.

Authorities say December is one of the deadliest DUI months, as people go out to celebrate the holidays with friends and family.

"Unfortunately, this time of year we see a rise in alcohol-related crashes and injuries and fatalities," Sumida said.

That's why police are visiting Sacramento's entertainment districts, with an offer to perform a voluntary breathalyzer test on the spot.

"Very few people have been given their blood alcohol content," Sacramento Police Officer Peter Fremgen said.

The outreach effort is designed to educate patrons on just how quickly someone can become too impaired to get behind the wheel.

"A lot of them are shocked that they're already close to the legal limit," Fremgen said.

"It's not meant to be intimidating; we really want to educate people on how alcohol can impair your ability to drive safe," said Stephanie Dougherty, the California Office of Traffic Safety director.

Traffic safety officials say with cellphones and app-based rideshares, it's easier than ever for people who have been drinking to get a safe ride home.

"There are a lot of other options besides getting behind the wheel after you have had a drink," Dougherty said.

It's a good reminder to celebrate the season with just the festive holiday lights, instead of flashing police lights in your rearview mirror.

Sacramento police officers performing these tests are part of the department's new nighttime traffic enforcement team, who are out looking for impaired drivers, speeding vehicles, and sideshows.