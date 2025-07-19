Watch CBS News
Sacramento Police investigating deadly assault

By
Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Sacramento Police said they are investigating a deadly assault that happened on Friday night.

Police said that they received reports of an assault around 9:45 p.m., and that fire crews were first on scene on the 1700 block of South Avenue.

First responders found a man who was unconscious, police said. They took the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said homicide detectives were investigating and have not released any information about a suspect. 

