Sacramento Police investigating deadly assault

Sacramento Police said they are investigating a deadly assault that happened on Friday night.

Police said that they received reports of an assault around 9:45 p.m., and that fire crews were first on scene on the 1700 block of South Avenue.

First responders found a man who was unconscious, police said. They took the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said homicide detectives were investigating and have not released any information about a suspect.