Sacramento police investigate Tapo Court shooting
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in the south Sacramento area Saturday.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting along Tapo Court.
Investigators located a gunshot victim with a wound described as non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made and there was no information available on a suspect description.
