Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigate Tapo Court shooting

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in the south Sacramento area Saturday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting along Tapo Court.

Investigators located a gunshot victim with a wound described as non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and there was no information available on a suspect description.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.