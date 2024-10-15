Watch CBS News
Sacramento police announce first homicide arrest related to fentanyl overdose

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento police say they've made their first homicide arrest related to a fentanyl overdose.

The case stems from the December 2023 death of 32-year-old Bianca Bewley, police say.

Kyle Firebaugh, investigators say, was allegedly communicating with Bewley about fentanyl days leading up to her death. Police say Firebaugh has also admitted to supplying narcotics – and also apparently bought a "substantial amount" of fentanyl hours before Bewley's death.

After an investigation that involved both the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and Sacramento's Fentanyl Overdose Response Criminal Investigation Enforcement) response team, Firebaugh was arrested on Oct. 9.

Firebaugh, 31, has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.

While this case is the first homicide arrest related to fentanyl overdose in Sacramento, several other neighboring jurisdictions have also made similar arrests in recent years.

In Placer County, a suspect was charged with murder related to a fentanyl overdose in 2022. Earlier in 2024, a murder suspect was arrested in Tracy for a May 2023 fentanyl overdose death.

Firebaugh is set to be arraigned on Oct. 28. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

