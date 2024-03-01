Judge rules mistrial in Placer County's 1st fentanyl murder trial

AUBURN - An independent lab that conducted testing never transmitted a summary report, leading to a mistrial in Placer County's first fentanyl murder case, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said.

Carson Schewe was charged with murder in 2022 and was set to be the first fentanyl murder jury trial in Placer County.

Schewe was arrested by the Roseville Police Department after an extensive investigation into drug operations that he was suspected of running.

Prosecutors said Schewe was charged with homicide for an overdose death linked to his alleged drug sales operations.

On Friday, the murder trial was delayed after finding that an independent lab that conducted testing never transmitted a summary report, prosecutors said.

The report became known to the prosecution and defense at Thursday's testimony.

The judge then ruled it a mistrial and set the case for trial setting on Match 7.

Schewe will remain in custody without bail with the same charges pending.

In August 2023, the State Bar Association said Schewe's attorney was "not eligible to practice law."