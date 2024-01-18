Watch CBS News
Tracy man now accused of murder in fentanyl overdose death investigation

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY – Detectives say a Tracy man is now accused of murder in a fentanyl overdose death investigation from May 2023.

Antonee Haines is accused of dealing the fentanyl-laced pill that they say killed 39-year-old Travis Gassaway last year.

Officials with the Tracy Police Department said, in August, they searched Haines' home and found hundreds of pills, drugs, and ammunition. The pills seized included suspected fentanyl, Adderall, and Xanax doses.

Haines was arrested and booked then on numerous drug-related charges.

The investigation into Gassaway's death continued, however, and detectives said they were able to discover enough evidence to charge Haines with murder.

"The arrest of Antonee Haines for Murder underscores the grave consequences of the fentanyl crisis that continues to plague our communities. This case reveals the dangerous intersection of drug distribution and fatal outcomes," said Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington in a statement.

Haines has been rebooked into San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of murder. 

First published on January 18, 2024 / 7:45 AM PST

