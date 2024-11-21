Sacramento police launch first responder drone program to improve emergency response times

SACRAMENTO — When a crime happens, police aircraft can often get to the scene faster than an officer on the ground.

The Sacramento Police Department is trying out a new air asset that's designed to further improve response times. The department is launching a new first responder drone program that can get to emergency calls quickly.

"This will allow us, if we don't necessarily have someone available, we can get the drone in the air in a matter of seconds," said Sacramento Police Sgt. Dan Wiseman.

The department has used drones since 2019, but those had to be driven by officers to the scene of the emergency. These new first responder drones are already pre-positioned on a launch pad and ready to respond as a 911 call comes in.

"It's going to give us so much broader view of what we're up against and that's going to help us determine our response," Wiseman said.

Elk Grove police were the first in the area to deploy first responder drones, and the department said it had success in catching suspects and using the drones for illegal fireworks enforcement.

Sacramento police have positioned its drones in north Sacramento, which is one of the areas with the highest number of calls for service.

"There's a 2-mile radius that these drones are going to be using," Wiseman said.

Some people in the area support the increased law enforcement presence.

"I feel it's a good idea to have extra eyes out here while everybody's somewhere else," resident Zakari Davis said.

However, others have concerns that the drones could be too noisy or be used to spy on the neighborhood.

"We understand the concerns of our community or anybody who's concerned about privacy issues, and we take those very seriously," Wiseman said.

Wiseman said the department posts all flightpaths on its website to provide transparency and they are looking for feedback on the program.

"The end goal is to enhance our safety of officers but also keep our community safe," Wiseman said.

This week, Sacramento city leaders also authorized using drones to identify vehicles participating in sideshows and then seizing those cars for 30 days.