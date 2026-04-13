Sacramento police chief Kathy Lester to retire in May after decades in law enforcement

The City of Sacramento will begin searching for a new police chief after current Chief Kathy Lester announced her retirement.

Lester released a statement Monday announcing her decision.

"Serving the Sacramento community has been the honor of my career. This decision comes at the right time for me and my family, and I look forward to the next chapter," Lester stated.

Her final day as chief is set for May 15.

Lester, who has 32 years in law enforcement, says she is proud of the work to make Sacramento safer.

Sacramento, CA — Police Chief Kathy Lester has announced her retirement after 32 years in law enforcement. Her final day as Chief of Police will be May 15.



“After 32 years in law enforcement, I have made the decision to retire,” said Chief Lester. “Serving the Sacramento… pic.twitter.com/9rDyGhl197 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) April 13, 2026

"Under her leadership, the department has made meaningful progress in reducing violence and strengthening partnerships across our city," said Sacramento's City Manager Maraskeshia Smith in a statement.

Lester was the first woman to hold the rank of Police Chief in Sacramento, the department said.

Deputy Chief Zachary Bales will serve as interim chief following Lester's retirement.

"We've made real progress—we didn't just hold the line, we turned a corner," Lester stated.

Lester was sworn in as chief in December 2021. Her predecessor, Daniel Hahn, served from August 2017 to December 2021.