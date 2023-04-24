"Be aware of your surroundings": Sacramento police boosts presence in downtown core following homicide

SACRAMENTO – While Sacramento Kings fans hit the streets downtown Sunday for a watch party, police boosted security following a deadly shooting over the weekend.

At 10th and L streets, a parking garage turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning after a man died. The deadly shooting happened around the time revelers would be heading home for the night.

"People that have guns, they bring it out. They bring it out to the clubs. They bring it out to the bars," said Kiana Rayos Del Sol, an Elk Grove resident.

Before gunfire erupted, Sacramento police said two groups got into a physical altercation. The scene was not far from the site of the city's worst-ever mass shooting last year. On April 4, 2022, people sought shelter in alleys while rival gangs sprayed at least 100 bullets, killing six people and injuring 12 others.

When asked if Saturday's shooting stemmed from a possible gang dispute, the department told CBS13 it had not ruled out that it is not gang-related.

While Light The Beam fever takes over Sac Town, fans swarm the hotspots yet with caution.

"Everywhere you go, there's always going to be shootings," Diego Salgado said.

"Everyone needs to have a good time," Enrique Vega said. "Just be careful and be aware of your surroundings."

As fans remain vigilant, police said it staffed officers for Sunday's watch party at the Golden 1 Center. The police department also added extra officers Sunday night to increase its presence in the entertainment districts and downtown core.

The department said it is always evaluating its response plans.

During the first two playoff games, which were in Sacramento, police said there were minimal reports in and around Golden 1 Center and DOCO.

"Unfortunately, there's so [many] shootings. There's so much activity going on," Jayla Yee said.