Sacramento police arrest sword-wielding suspect accused of threatening to kill 2 people

A Sacramento man was arrested after police said he threatened two people with a sword and later barricaded himself inside a home last weekend.

The Sacramento Police Department said on Thursday that it all happened last Saturday along the 200 block of Hemford Court. Officers had responded that night after receiving reports of a person armed with a sword and threatening others.

Investigators later determined the suspect had swung the sword at two victims and threatened to kill them, police said. No one was injured.

Sacramento police said officials were able to evacuate the home as officers attempted to communicate with the suspect. Upon the suspect barricading himself inside the home, police said they learned he also had access to a gun.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers were then called to the area. Sacramento police said SWAT used specialized equipment to determine exactly where inside the home the suspect was.

This allowed law enforcement officials to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident. His name was not released.

Sacramento police said investigators recovered the sword and a firearm from the home.