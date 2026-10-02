Sacramento Pokémon fans camp outside Target for 30th anniversary card drop
Lines wrapped around Target stores in Sacramento and across the country early Friday as Pokémon fans waited for the latest 30th anniversary trading card drop.
The frenzy surrounds Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration, released in September to mark three decades of the franchise.
Weeks later, demand has hardly cooled.
At the Target on Broadway in Sacramento, a line had already started forming around closing time Thursday. Some shoppers brought chairs and camped outside overnight.
"It's a cool community," said Liz, who was camping out with her father. "It's very respectable here."
For some collectors, camping out means a better chance of buying the cards at retail price instead of paying marked-up prices online or from resellers.
Other retailers also had anniversary products and promotions on Friday, including GameStop, Barnes & Noble, Five Below and Hot Topic.
More 30th anniversary products are scheduled to roll out later this month and into November, meaning more lines could still be ahead.