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Sacramento Pokémon fans camp outside Target for 30th anniversary card drop

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Lines wrapped around Target stores in Sacramento and across the country early Friday as Pokémon fans waited for the latest 30th anniversary trading card drop.

The frenzy surrounds Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration, released in September to mark three decades of the franchise.

Weeks later, demand has hardly cooled.

At the Target on Broadway in Sacramento, a line had already started forming around closing time Thursday. Some shoppers brought chairs and camped outside overnight.

"It's a cool community," said Liz, who was camping out with her father. "It's very respectable here."

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A significant line had already formed outside the Broadway Target in Sacramento by 6 a.m. Friday.

For some collectors, camping out means a better chance of buying the cards at retail price instead of paying marked-up prices online or from resellers.

Other retailers also had anniversary products and promotions on Friday, including GameStop, Barnes & Noble, Five Below and Hot Topic.

More 30th anniversary products are scheduled to roll out later this month and into November, meaning more lines could still be ahead. 

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