Sacramento liquor store burglars caught on video using car to smash their way in
A Pocket-area liquor store was the victim of a break-in this week, with the thieves using a car to smash their way in.
The owner of the Bros Liquor store on Rush River Drive in Sacramento says the burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
As captured on surveillance video in front of the store, a group of at least four suspects appear to case the place – with one of the suspects appearing to act as a lookout.
About a minute later, a white Kia emerges from the parking lot. The car is then driven over a parking space wheel stop and right into the front of the business.
After the car backs out, the suspects get into the liquor store through the hole.
Just a few minutes later, some of the suspects could be seen getting into the car as it took off from the scene.
Bros Liquor's owner says a large amount of inventory was stolen, but the community has already come out in support of the business – allowing the store to be back open and operational.