Sacramento liquor store burglars caught on video using car to smash their way in

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A Pocket-area liquor store was the victim of a break-in this week, with the thieves using a car to smash their way in.

The owner of the Bros Liquor store on Rush River Drive in Sacramento says the burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As captured on surveillance video in front of the store, a group of at least four suspects appear to case the place – with one of the suspects appearing to act as a lookout.

bros-liquor-breakin-casing.jpg
The suspects appeared to case the liquor store just before the break-in. Bros Liquor Sac

About a minute later, a white Kia emerges from the parking lot. The car is then driven over a parking space wheel stop and right into the front of the business.

After the car backs out, the suspects get into the liquor store through the hole.

bros-liquor-breakin.jpg
The car used to smash into the store. Bros Liquor Sac

Just a few minutes later, some of the suspects could be seen getting into the car as it took off from the scene.

bros-liquor.jpg
The damage left by the break-in. Bros Liquor Sac

Bros Liquor's owner says a large amount of inventory was stolen, but the community has already come out in support of the business – allowing the store to be back open and operational. 

