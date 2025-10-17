Sacramento liquor store burglars caught on video using car to smash their way in

A Pocket-area liquor store was the victim of a break-in this week, with the thieves using a car to smash their way in.

The owner of the Bros Liquor store on Rush River Drive in Sacramento says the burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As captured on surveillance video in front of the store, a group of at least four suspects appear to case the place – with one of the suspects appearing to act as a lookout.

The suspects appeared to case the liquor store just before the break-in. Bros Liquor Sac

About a minute later, a white Kia emerges from the parking lot. The car is then driven over a parking space wheel stop and right into the front of the business.

After the car backs out, the suspects get into the liquor store through the hole.

The car used to smash into the store. Bros Liquor Sac

Just a few minutes later, some of the suspects could be seen getting into the car as it took off from the scene.

The damage left by the break-in. Bros Liquor Sac

Bros Liquor's owner says a large amount of inventory was stolen, but the community has already come out in support of the business – allowing the store to be back open and operational.