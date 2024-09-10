Sacramento police investigate after a pig head is left on the doorstep of a Natomas home

Pig head left on doorstep of Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – Officers are trying to find the person who left a severed pig head on the doorstep of a Sacramento home.

Sacramento police say they were called to a home on Naponee Court, near N. Park Drive, in Natomas Monday morning to investigate reports that a pig head was left on a doorstep.

Crime scene investigators took photos and are working on a report.

No possible motive for the incident has been provided by police.