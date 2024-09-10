Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigate after a pig head is left on the doorstep of a Natomas home

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Pig head left on doorstep of Sacramento home
Pig head left on doorstep of Sacramento home 00:17

SACRAMENTO – Officers are trying to find the person who left a severed pig head on the doorstep of a Sacramento home.

Sacramento police say they were called to a home on Naponee Court, near N. Park Drive, in Natomas Monday morning to investigate reports that a pig head was left on a doorstep.

Crime scene investigators took photos and are working on a report.

No possible motive for the incident has been provided by police. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.