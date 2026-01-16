Sacramento PBS station to keep local shows on air after funding cuts

Recent funding cuts to PBS have some asking about its future in Sacramento.

For almost 70 years, it's been the place to find PBS classics, from Bob Ross to Burt and Ernie. But after Congress acted to cut funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, many stations are scrambling to make up the shortfall.

David Lowe, president and general manager of KVIE, Sacramento's PBS station, said they've been planning on this for a while.

"We have some reserves we've built over the years and those were funds raised for donors here," Lowe said. "We're deploying those to provide more services right now."

Just last week, CPB, the entity that gave federal funds to local PBS and NPR stations, voted to close its doors. No money meant there was no point in them staying open.

Lowe said CPB money accounted for about 14% of their funding, which is not ideal but not the end of the world. That said, smaller stations may really feel it.

"For example, if a public radio station is on tribal lands, they were relying mostly on almost all government dollars," Lowe said.

KVIE not only airs the well-known PBS shows, but also produces local shows that showcase Sacramento's people, places, and politics. Lowe said those aren't going anywhere.

"We still have some hope to restore federal funding in some sense," Lowe said. "What that is and how much and how it might play out, we really don't know. But we're not giving up."

There are over 1,500 public TV and radio stations across the United States.