Sacramento passengers describe experience arriving home after FAA ground stop: "I feel wrecked"

The Sacramento International Airport said its operations are back to normal on Sunday, days after thousands of flights were cancelled on Friday due to a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Many people are just now making their way back home.

Estevan Rodriguez and Shireen Zamani were happy to be home after 60 hours of travel. The married couple lives in Natomas and had a full weekend of sleeping in airports.

"Relieved," Rodriguez said. "I can't wait to get home. We have to go pick up our dog from a friend's house. But that's the last little thing. I'm going to shower and then I'm probably going to sleep for like 15 hours. I feel wrecked."

After a vacation in Cancun with family, they arrived at the airport Sunday afternoon after their flight got canceled Friday.

"Oh man, since Friday it has been quite a journey — it was really difficult," Rodriguez said. "We had to actually stay a whole other day in Houston, spend more money. It was just getting crazier and crazier by the day."

That journey was a theme for so many people traveling over the weekend, as the FAA said operators canceled around 12,462 flights. Rodriguez' cousin ended up renting a car to drive from Houston to Hollister.

"Everything skyrocketed in prices," Rodriguez said. "Hotels went up. Ubers were like $150. They took advantage of a lot of things. Food was going up. And then because it was the FAA, nothing's credited. Most of the people are going to be out of a lot of money."

Rodriguez said the experience was a tough one for his wife and him.

"I kept complaining to her about how tired I was," Rodriguez said. "And she would say something, 'I don't have energy for life right now'. It was just draining, everything. Stress is at an all-time high. But other than that, you can't complain, right? It could have been worse."

Zamani said the experience felt surreal.

"I don't think it's real," Zamani said. "I feel like we're going to get a call saying, 'No, you can't go home yet.' This was exhausting. This makes me feel traumatized. I'm supposed to go for work to Cabo in February, and I don't really want to go anymore."

Rodriguez is taking tomorrow off, saying his bosses have been understanding.

"It could have been worse, though," Rodriguez said. "The other flights were like Monday or Tuesday. So everybody's dealing with a lot of stress."

Alycia Lewandowski, a Beale Air Force Base security forces specialist, is stuck in Florida until Tuesday with dozens of colleagues after they traveled there for a training. She said the group has used the time to enjoy local beaches they couldn't have otherwise visited.

"I think everything happens for a reason," Lewandowski said. "There's some things that happen that we might not understand, but it'll all work out in the end."

Rodriguez said the situation was out of everyone's control, so the couple tried to be understanding and thoughtful with the airport staff — in the midst of the furor.

"It was funny to see as they were clearing flights at the airport, you would hear roars of cheering because people were like, 'I'm flying, I'm flying, I'm flying,'" Rodriguez said. "And it finally got to us, and I think I screamed in a girl's ear. I was just so excited."

The FAA said based on the available evidence, there is "no indication" the shutdown was related to a cyberattack.