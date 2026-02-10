Sacramento's Pangaea Bier Café will close by March, owners say

A prominent Sacramento restaurant has announced its impending closure.

Pangaea Bier Café has been open along Franklin Boulevard, right next to Gunther's Ice Cream, since 2008.

On Tuesday, however, the restaurant's owners announced that they planned to close Pangaea for good by next month.

"We've shared truly incredible experiences in this building—helping shape craft beer culture, contributing to the growth of Sacramento's food scene, and most importantly, connecting an amazing community of people who made this place feel like home," the owners wrote.

The owners say they couldn't come to an agreement with Pangaea's current landlord.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, those conversations did not result in a path forward that allows us to continue operating here long-term," the owners wrote.

Despite the planned closure by March 19, the owners left the possibility open that the restaurant could find a new location somewhere else.

Along with being one of the pioneers of Sacramento's craft beer scene, Pangaea has also been lauded for its food – winning the Sacramento Burger Battle in 2018.