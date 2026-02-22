Search on for suspect in Sacramento hit-and-run crash that injured 6, officials say

A search is on for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento that left six people injured early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department said it responded to P and 20th streets around 1:30 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a sedan.

Officers determined a person inside the van was ejected, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan ran off before police arrived, police said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it responded to the scene, finding six patients in total. Crews said four were stable and two suffered critical injuries.

Officers conducted a hit-and-run investigation.