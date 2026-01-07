Sacramento firefighters respond to structure fire in Oak Park with reports of explosions

Firefighters are responding to a fire in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood with reports of explosions, crews said late Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Sacramento firefighters responded to 37th Street in the area of 7th Avenue, finding heavy fire coming from a structure.

Video from the scene showed a plume of black smoke rising in the air. A CBS Sacramento crew at the scene can see heavy smoke coming from a house.

It's unknown if there have been any injuries at this time.

