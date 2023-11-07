Sacramento nonprofit receives grant to fund resiliency hub, retrofit neighborhood center

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento nonprofit received a big boost on Tuesday.

The La Familia Counseling Center received a $5 million grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to retrofit its current Maple Neighborhood Center on 37th Avenue in south Sacramento.

The nonprofit said the funds will also go toward building a resiliency hub that will service community members during critical times of need – like natural disasters.

"We recognize a need to be able to have climate resilience hubs where people can have access to safe places," said Rachel Rios, the executive director of La Familia Counseling Center.

"They plan on constructing a new facility which will house people during times of crisis," said Michael Flores, the deputy secretary for the CDFA.

La Familia will break ground on a new opportunity center right across the street next year. That center will offer employment training services, parenting classes, mental health services and satellite clinics.