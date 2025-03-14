Sacramento's newest music venue could lead to parking changes in surrounding neighborhood

SACRAMENTO -- This week, some residents in the midtown neighborhood near Sacramento's newest music venue, Channel 24, received notice from the city of proposed parking changes for the area.

The proposed changes include a one-hour parking restriction on some streets, down from two-hour parking in place near R Street and 24th Street. Residents or visitors would be required to get a parking permit to stay longer or overnight.

The proposed modifications to parking have to be presented to the Sacramento City Council and will be discussed at a later council meeting, according to a city spokesperson.

"There's no parking. The concert venue right behind you, the lofts being built, there's nowhere to park," said Alisha Shook, a resident in the area.

Channel 24 is a 2,150-capacity entertainment venue on 24th Street. It is the creation of Another Planet Entertainment, the company behind multiple West Coast venues and festivals including Outside Lands, Golden Gate Park Concerts, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, and others.

On the venue's website, public transportation, rideshare, biking or carpooling are highly encouraged due to limited parking.

Channel 24 sits steps away from the 23rd Street Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station in midtown.

"I'll take it. I'll take it where I can get it. I'll park a couple of blocks away if that means I'm going to get more business," said Rachel Ricketts, owner of Racks Vintage.

The vintage store is next door to the venue and the parking lot in between the buildings will go from public parking for the business to venue parking, according to Ricketts. She's not worried about customers knowing that a few times a month, even multiple times a week, hundreds of concertgoers will be right outside her business.

"I'm sure that'll fill up really quick, all that means is that there's people here. That's a good thing," Ricketts said.

On Wednesday, March 26, Channel 24 will host a parking and transportation plan public meeting. The event will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clara Studios, at 2420 N Street. CBS13 confirmed with the company's spokesperson that Another Planet Entertainment will be in attendance to answer questions from the community and provide detailed information.