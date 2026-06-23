Sacramento opens new safe camping site as audit questions effectiveness of services

The City of Sacramento unveiled a new safe camping site in the River District on Tuesday, offering temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness while city leaders face new scrutiny over the effectiveness of the city's shelter system.

The new site comes as a recently released city audit raises questions about how well Sacramento's homeless shelter programs are performing and whether taxpayer dollars are being spent effectively.

According to the audit, the city spent approximately $63 million on homeless shelter services over a two-year period between 2024 and 2025.

At the same time, the city's latest Point-in-Time count found homelessness within Sacramento city limits has declined. The number of people living unsheltered dropped by about 19% between 2024 and 2026, with nearly 600 fewer people living on the streets.

However, auditors found the city lacks a clear and consistent way to measure which shelter programs are producing the best results. The report found some shelter programs cost significantly more to operate than others, but due to incomplete and inconsistent data, auditors were unable to determine whether higher spending translated into better outcomes.

As a result, the audit concluded it is difficult to identify which programs provide the greatest return on investment and where resources could have the biggest impact.

"This has been a hot topic for decades now and we have been, just like everyone, the county and the state, looking at what's working and what can we do different," Sacramento City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum said. "And try to invest in the things that are working the best we can and figure out what we can do different everywhere else."

The audit includes several recommendations aimed at improving Sacramento's homeless response. Those recommendations include developing stronger performance measures, improving data collection, tracking client outcomes more consistently and identifying which shelter programs are delivering the most effective results.

The audit is scheduled to be presented to the Sacramento City Council during Tuesday evening's council meeting.