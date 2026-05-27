Sacramento leaders look to museums as next major driver for tourism and economic growth

From classic cars to history, art, and science, Sacramento has more than a mile of museums right along its riverfront. There's now an idea to help create more tourism by promoting and expanding museums.

Tourism generates more than $40 million in hotel taxes a year, and some of that money could be spent on museums.

"Sacramento history is world history, and we shouldn't minimize that," said Megan Van Voorhis, director of Sacramento City Convention and Cultural Services.

This week, Sacramento city leaders held a discussion on ways to bring more tourists to town, something that benefits the local economy.

"The sales taxes that come in, the spending on local businesses, the jobs that are created," Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa said.

Currently, conventions and festivals are the biggest reason people come to the capital city from out of town. But museum supporters say Sacramento's culture can also be a top attraction that draws people year-round.

"Sacramento has a rich history that can be a very big driver for people to come to this region," said Delta Pick Mello, the executive director of the Sacramento History Museum.

Ty Smith, Sacramento's newly hired city historian, noted that there are thousands of historical artifacts in the archives that never get seen because there's not enough museum space to put them on display.

"There is just so much more to show, and if you have the space to do that, you can create a hub that brings people in," Smith said.

There's also potential room to add more museums in places like the railyards or vacant spaces in downtown.

"For every buck they spend in a museum, I bet they go and spend two or three out in the community," Smith said.

It's an effort to boost the economy while showing off Sacramento's buzz-worthy exhibits to a global audience.

"There are people who come from every corner of the world looking for an immersive experience," Smith said. "Museums kind of give them the flavor of a place."

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council unanimously voted to approve a set of priorities towards enhancing tourism. It allows museums, festivals, and other projects to apply for future funding.