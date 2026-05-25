Sacramento motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist died in Sacramento on Monday after crashing into a vehicle that had made an illegal U-turn, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was heading southbound on Power Inn Road, turned onto westbound Florin Road and then made an illegal U-turn using a turnout. A motorcyclist heading eastbound on Florin Road was unable to stop in time and crashed into the vehicle's passenger side, according to the CHP.

The motorcycle rider died while on the way to the hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen southbound on Power Inn Road. The vehicle was described as possibly being a 2018 bright blue Nissan Maxima.