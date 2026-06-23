Beloved Sacramento vegetarian restaurant Mother closes permanently

Mother, an acclaimed Sacramento restaurant known for its vegetarian and vegan menu, has permanently closed.

The Midtown spot announced the closure Tuesday on Instagram, saying its final day of service was June 19.

"Thank you Sacramento for the years. Unfortunately we've made the tough decision to permanently close Mother restaurant in Midtown," the restaurant wrote.

Mother reopened in September 2023 at 23rd and K streets, more than three years after its original K Street Mall location closed in early 2020.

The original restaurant had become a favorite among Sacramento diners for its meatless comfort food, and even earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition in 2019.

No reason was given for the closure.