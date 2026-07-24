Sacramento mother says suspect stole slain son's car a second time after initial charges were dropped

The mother of a murder victim is dealing with more grief after being targeted by a car thief twice in just over a week — and it's a car that has much more than just sentimental value. It's used to help other families who have been victims of violent crime.

Deborah Grimes' white SUV has been stolen twice in just the last eight days.

"My eyes are red because it was like lightning striking twice," she said.

The vehicle belonged to her son Najee Grimes, who was shot and killed outside of a Downtown Sacramento nightclub in 2022.

"It means the most to us because it was his car," Grimes said. "It belonged to him."

She created a crime victim support foundation in Najee's name and uses the car for outreach efforts. A necklace with his ashes was still inside when it was taken.

"All I was thinking of was someone riding around with my son's ashes, and that just broke my heart," Grimes said.

She said she is frustrated because the same person is accused of stealing the car both times.

Police caught Parris Lee-McCall behind the wheel a day after it was stolen, but the auto theft charges were dropped.

"I was flabbergasted," Grimes said. "I couldn't believe it."

The district attorney's office sent her an email saying there was a lack of evidence.

"She was caught driving the car. She's behind the wheel. That's the evidence, but they didn't see it that way," Grimes said.

The white SUV was then stolen again from her driveway on Thursday evening, and police arrested Lee-McCall again Friday afternoon.

"She was officially booked, and this time we're really hoping the ball won't get dropped," Grimes said.

The car was given back to Grimes and she's now taking extra precautions.

Her home now has a driveway camera installed and she's planning on getting the car customized with the Najee Foundation's logos.

"Then it won't be subject theft. Nobody's going to steal a vehicle that has Najee's picture or our logo all over it," Grimes said.

Lee-McCall remains behind bars as of Friday night, facing felony vehicle theft and possession of stolen property charges.