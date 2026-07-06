Sacramento mom honored as Parent of the Year for dedication to local elementary school

Most schools with limited budgets rely on parent volunteers. These unsung heroes give their time, energy, and effort to help teachers and staff.

Among them is one Sacramento woman who is making a difference at a school that's special to her.

It seems as if Coshae Reid never left Taylor Street Elementary. The Sacramento public school is in the Robla School District and is the home of the Bears. Two of Reid's kids go to the school that she once attended.

Not far from the playground is the school library. It's filled with books and positive affirmations. And much like a "momma bear," Reid describes herself as "a Taylor bear."

The self-driven mother of five nurtures and protects her children and all students as a dedicated parent volunteer.

"I see them all as my own children," Reid said. "I treat them all with respect and they all treat me with respect."

Reid and her husband work as a team.

"My husband, he's the tool guy. So, when they need a fixing, you can just call him," she said.

Their motivation comes from all the students on campus.

"They drive me in a way to just keep going, not just for my kids but for Taylor," Reid said.

Her children, Kylan and Kahliyah, are sitting nearby said they do make time to volunteer at school just like mom.

"When we are having events at the school, I help her decorate sometimes," Kylan said.

"I look forward to helping my teachers out and making sure they have a good day," Kahliyah said.

As for Coshae Reid, she knows her influence is having a positive impact on her family.

"Not just be a good citizen but be a role model for these citizens out here," she said.

Her tireless work and fundraising didn't go unnoticed. In May, Reid received the school's Parent of the Year award. The recognition, she said, is a result of a collaborative effort.

"I'm not a solo rider here," Reid said. "This was also me and my husband doing this job together."

She said that effort proves that a vibrant community is measured by kindness and compassion.

CBS News Sacramento is teaming up with United Way to collect backpacks for students in our communities. To donate, simply text the words UWKOVR to the number 41444.

Find a complete list of drop-off locations here.