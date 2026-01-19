Sacramento region honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches, other events

Sacramento will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the 44th annual March for the Dream, starting Monday morning at Sacramento City College.

The 10K walk will also consist of The Extra Mile portion that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. from the Oak Park Community Center. The March for the Dream will then depart from Hughes Stadium at 9 a.m.

Some road closures will be in effect due to the march: 13th Avenue between Freeport Boulevard and Land Park Drive, Land Park Drive between 13th Avenue and Broadway, Broadway between 16th Street and Freeport Boulevard, and Freeport Boulevard between Broadway and Sutterville Road.

Organizers are expecting hundreds, if not thousands, of people for the march.

Other events in the area will also mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Another symbolic march is being held starting at Grant Union High School at 10:30 a.m.

In Davis, the Human Relations Commission is holding its 32nd annual MLK Jr. celebration at the Veterans Memorial Theatre at 10 a.m.

And in Nevada City, the MLK Community Choir will have a free gospel concert at the historic Nevada Theatre starting at noon.

While Martin Luther King Jr. Day is no longer listed as a free day for national parks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced everyone will be allowed to visit hundreds of California state parks for free on Monday.

Dr. King's birthday and Juneteenth were removed from the free entry list late last year and were replaced with Constitution Day and Flag Day.