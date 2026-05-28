Sacramento region set to launch bid for MLB expansion team

Sacramento's big-league baseball ambitions are expected to take a formal step forward Thursday as regional leaders announce a bid to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to the area.

City leaders, business leaders and former Major League players are expected to come together at a press conference to unveil the region's expansion bid.

The group behind the effort says Sacramento is positioned to become the next West Coast market for a future MLB team.

Speakers expected at the announcement include Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero and former big leaguers Dusty Baker and Derrek Lee.

Guerrero announced the effort during her State of the City address last week.

"West Sacramento has proven to be a success at hosting Major League Baseball crowds and the buzz in the air around Sutter Health Park shows that the region is ready. Having MLB teams play in Sacramento elevates our visibility and our viability," Guerrero said.

The announcement comes as the A's temporarily play in West Sacramento while preparing for their move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Local leaders say the region's recent population growth, strong sports fan base and sellout crowds for the A's have helped build momentum for an expansion push.

There is also growing discussion about where a future MLB stadium could go, with the Bridge District in West Sacramento emerging as one possible location.