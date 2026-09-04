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Suspect in string of Sacramento business burglaries arrested

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A suspect was arrested in an investigation into a series of burglaries earlier this week in Midtown Sacramento, police said Friday. 

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Darrel Buckner of Sacramento, was located and detained in Downtown Sacramento Friday morning. Police said he was brought in for questioning and later arrested on multiple counts of burgalry. 

The investigation began when several businesses along J Street were broken into.

The owner of Joneck's Wine Bar said she got an alert on her phone around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone had broken into her business. 

Buckner was arrested in connection with burglaries on 11th Street, J Street, 16th Street and Dos Rios Street. Police said they're investigating if he is connected to other burglaries. 

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