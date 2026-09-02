9 Sacramento businesses vandalized in a string of burglaries within 24 hours

Multiple businesses along J Street in Midtown Sacramento were targeted in a string of burglaries within 24 hours.

"The violation of watching this was intense, and I'm just screaming," Joneck's Wine Bar Owner Renee Joneck said. "We have the video up here that has a microphone, so I'm screaming into the microphone, 'Get out! I see you. We're recording you.'"

Joneck was fast asleep when she got an alert on her phone around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, that someone had broken into her business.

"The alarm went off immediately when you got in here, but I'm assuming it went off with everyone," she explained. "You still proceeded to go back, come back here, dig around, go outside, and then took your time to pack your bag, get your bike, and then ride off."

She wasn't the only one.

Joneck was one of nine confirmed businesses burglarized along J Street overnight, including a bookshop just two blocks away.

"When I got to work, it was just glass all over the floor on the outside and on the inside," East Village Bookshop Employee Jalila Chehab shared.

Video from inside the bookstore shows the suspect trying to open the register, yanking it out and, according to Chehab, taking everything inside.

"We got a call from the Birkenstock store saying they had a car right in front of their store that got broken into and they have footage of that," she said. "It seems like it was just something that was happening last night."

The suspect used a bike to go from store to store along J Street, attempting to break into businesses for blocks.

"This is a city problem, not police," Joneck shared. "The police are coming and doing what they can, how they can, with the resources that they are provided, and I commend them because they were phenomenal."

Business owners in the area say they are fed up and need action to be taken.

"There's not a protection of small businesses. There's a lack of transparency and communication of what's happening, and there isn't a protection of businesses," she continued. "I spent time in many neighborhoods in 30 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Sacramento police say they have investigated each and forwarded it along to their burglary detectives.

They also say they are investigating if there is any relation between the incidents. Some businesses say they believe they are connected, telling CBS Sacramento their security footage shows what appears to be the same person breaking and entering.