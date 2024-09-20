Sacramento's microtransit option SmaRT Ride to cease operations by end of year

SACRAMENTO – SacRT's microtransit service option will be driving into the sunset at the end of the year.

The transit district announced Thursday that the SmaRT Ride on-demand shuttle program will be discontinued.

Officials say the service had become too expensive to operate – with an annual operating cost of $8.4 million and while only carrying less than 1% of the system's ridership, according to SacRT.

"SmaRT Ride's operating cost per passenger is over $47, almost five times more than our fixed-route bus system," said Jessica Gonzalez, a SacRT representative, in a statement.

Replacing the SmaRT Ride service will be a pilot Rideshare Voucher Program, but SacRT says they are still working on securing funding.

The SmaRT Ride program was SacRT's attempt to deal with the "last mile problem," where rider willingness to use public transportation dwindles as the distance between their final stop and transportation hubs increases.

SacRT implemented the SmaRT Ride program in 2018. Riders can use an app to request a ride from the shuttle bus, much like ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft. Many other cities and metro areas have implemented similar microtransit options, like Los Angeles County's Metro Micro service.

The proposed voucher program SacRT is working as a replacement for the shuttle aims to give discounts of up to $5 for riders for rideshare trips in the SmaRT Ride zone.

SmaRT Ride's final day of service will be on Dec. 31, 2024.