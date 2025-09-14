Watch CBS News
Sacramento Metro Fire crews respond to fires at under-construction home, boarded-up restaurant

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said fire crews responded to two separate fires on Sunday.

One fire was in Carmichael on the 2000 block of Greenfield Way. Crews responded to the scene and found smoke coming from the attic of a home that was under construction.

Metro Fire said the fire started in the kitchen area and then spread to the attic. Fire crews were able to quickly handle the fire and search the home. Fire crews found the home unoccupied, and Metro Fire said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire happened in South Sacramento at an Original Perry's restaurant on Stockton Boulevard. Metro Fire said the business was boarded up and vacant.

Metro Fire firefighters, along with crews from the Sacramento and Cosumnes fire departments, had to force their way into the building after seeing smoke.

Metro Fire said crews were able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

"These incidents highlight the importance of quick community action," Metro Fire said. "When neighbors see smoke and call 911 right away, it gives us the opportunity to respond quickly and limit damage."

