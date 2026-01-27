Sacramento man sentenced to nearly 20 years for distributing child sexual abuse material

A Sacramento man with a prior conviction for child sexual abuse material has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison for distributing the material, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California said Tuesday.

Orest Shaynyuk, 33, was previously convicted in 2013 for possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM). Upon supervised release, his probation officer discovered he had child sexual abuse material on an iPhone.

At the same time, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was investigating a tip from an online communications platform indicating Shaynyuk was distributing CSAM to other users, which was later corroborated through forensic analysis and data obtained from the platform.

"This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant's repeated crimes and the lasting harm caused to the most vulnerable members of our community," U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said in a statement. "When individuals continue to exploit children despite prior convictions, they demonstrate a clear danger to the public."

The investigation involved the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, U.S. Probation, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.