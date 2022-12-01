Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.

According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.

Placer County District Attorney's Office

Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's possession. He was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail.

On Nov. 30, a judge sentenced him to seven years in prison but also added legal advisement regarding a possible murder charge if future sales led to a death. The sentence is broken down into four years in custody and three years on mandatory supervision.

The Placer County DA says that the advisement is similar to a Watson advisement given to drivers convicted of driving under the influence. The advisement creates a legal record that says the person is aware of the extreme danger their actions pose to other people. The legal warning of possible consequences sets the legal foundation to charge them with murder.