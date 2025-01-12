Sacramento man found after going missing while on way to Reno

A Sacramento man was found after being reported missing while on his way to Reno, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

He was found safe just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

German Ramirez-Velazquez, 35, had left his Sacramento home just after 10 a.m. on Saturday. The sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with a light-colored ballcap.

He had left Sacramento to visit family in Reno but never made it to his destination.

Soda Springs, CA – German Ramirez-Velazquez, 35, of Sacramento is missing. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 7”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/19in4aP3Hz — Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) January 12, 2025

The sheriff's office said his vehicle was found on the side of Interstate 80, east of Soda Springs, near exit 174.

Investigators said the circumstances of his disappearance were suspicious as he has no known history of mental health issues and his family does not believe he would self-harm.

