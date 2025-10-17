Highway 99 back open in Sacramento after deadly crash

A crash on Highway 99 in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway.

California Highway Patrol says a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the freeway near Mack Road. The pedestrian has died, authorities say.

All lanes of northbound SR-99 were closed through the early morning hours due to the crash investigation. The lanes were reopened a little after 3 a.m.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor for the driver in the crash, CHP says.

The name of the person who was struck and killed has not been released.