Sacramento LGBT Center addresses safety concerns at packed town hall

It was standing room only Tuesday night as the Sacramento LGBT Community Center hosted a town hall focused on community safety.

The meeting comes just six weeks after a Halloween attack Sacramento police say was hate-motivated, leaving the victim critically injured and a suspect in custody on felony assault charges.

The LGBT Community Center says it has also been targeted recently, with someone smashing a window and a group of people trying to tear down its Pride flag.

People packed the center, asking questions about how resources are being used to keep the community safe.

"The city needs to stop this as soon as possible. Until it does, there needs to be more on-site security," said Will Green, a Sacramento resident.

Sacramento City Councilmember Roger Dickinson said police and city leaders are exploring new approaches to safety.

"We can't be everywhere all the time, but employing technology, using drones, using other kinds of resources is I think the path we have to go," Dickinson said.

City leaders say hate crimes are often underreported and that they are working with local businesses to create new "safe spaces" where victims can report incidents.

Police acknowledged staffing levels remain low but said they are looking at modern ways to improve safety. The department also has a dedicated officer who tracks bias crimes and serves as a liaison with the LGBTQ community.