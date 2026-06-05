Sacramento Bricks & Minifigs caught in fallout from Oregon LEGO dispute

A Sacramento Bricks & Minifigs store is taking a weeklong break, with the franchise owner saying the uproar over a company controversy has led to harassment locally.

The controversy stems from a consignment dispute involving a longtime LEGO collector in Oregon who says a Bricks & Minifigs franchise failed to return or pay him for a valuable Star Wars LEGO collection. Viral posts have described the collection as being worth about $200,000.

While the dispute dates back to 2024, it erupted online in 2026 after a YouTuber's videos accusing the company of mishandling the collection drew widespread attention, protests, arrests and lawsuits.

Now, the viral furor has reached other Bricks & Minifigs stores across the country.

Dylan Anderson, general manager of Sacramento's Bricks & Minifigs location in the Pocket area, said his store and employees are being unfairly targeted.

"This is not about the controversy itself," Anderson said in a statement. "People are entitled to their opinions, but our Sacramento store was not involved in that situation. We are a local family business, and the harassment being directed at our employees and family is taking a real toll."

Due to the unfolding situation, Anderson said the store will close June 12 so employees can take a break. He is aiming to reopen June 19.

The Pocket-area store has been open for less than a year. No other California store has announced a temporary closure at this time.

Bricks & Minifigs has opened more than 300 stores across the U.S.