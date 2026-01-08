City leaders to consider banning new homeless shelters in a Sacramento neighborhood

Next week, Sacramento city leaders will discuss keeping the number of homeless shelters at current levels in the River District, which is located between the American River and the downtown Railyards, where a new soccer stadium is being built.

"We've been trying to fight that perception that we're the skid row of Sacramento," said Devin Strecker, the executive director of the River District.

Strecker lives in the area and represents local businesses. He says the neighborhood has more homeless shelters than any other part of the city.

"We definitely need more shelter beds in the region, but right here in the River District, we're already over-concentrated, so we need to look elsewhere," Strecker said.

The city said there are currently approximately 526 shelter beds in the River District and 100 additional beds are planned at a new tent camping site along Bannon Street.

"It's an area that we're looking at trying to be the face of Sacramento. We're putting the stadium there and we're going to have people visiting and then literally next door to it, we're putting a camp that doesn't even have housing, it just has tents. It's just really sad and it's not thought out," said Ahmed Hamdy, vice president of United Engineering Resources.

Hamdy said the homeless shelters and encampments cause increased crime and blight, and are having a negative impact on revitalizing the neighborhood.

"There are things that are positive that are happening, but they're just being so outweighed by the issues that we're having, unfortunately, at this time," Hamdy said.

Now, Sacramento city leaders are considering a ban on any new homeless shelters in the area.

"It's a great idea," Hamdy said.

If approved, it would place a cap at current levels and also prohibit the opening of any additional social service providers in the district.

Supporters say limiting new shelters could help boost economic development and remove the stigma of this Sacramento neighborhood.

"With this, it's a start with really getting that area back in order," Hamdy said.

The proposed cap on new shelters is scheduled to be heard by a Sacramento City Council committee next Tuesday at City Hall.