Sacramento leaders call for closure after K Street mass shooting mistrial

Sacramento civic leaders are grappling with what comes next after a mistrial was declared in the case of the city's deadliest mass shooting in history, with many saying the lack of a verdict leaves victims' families and the community without closure.

"We need a verdict," Sacramento City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum said.

Pluckebaum, whose district includes Downtown Sacramento, said the 2022 K Street mass shooting continues to shape public perceptions of safety more than three years after six people were killed and a dozen others were injured.

"The families are looking for justice. They're looking for closure," Pluckebaum said. "You heard the victims' families talking about wanting to move on."

In the aftermath of the shooting, city leaders made a series of changes aimed at improving downtown safety, including installing more surveillance cameras, increasing police patrols, expanding violence prevention funding and creating a city nightlife manager position.

But not everyone believes those efforts have gone far enough.

"I just don't think we hit the mark. We're still in a very, very negative place," said gun violence prevention advocate Berry Accius, who was downtown the night of the shooting.

Accius said he expects prosecutors to move forward with another trial.

"This is definitely a kick in the stomach for the district attorney," he said. "With such a high-profile case, you want to hit a home run. At this particular time, you didn't even get on first base."

Mark Reichel is a defense attorney not connected to the case, who says if the D.A. retries the case, there likely will be new evidence included.

"They're going to try to change things up," Reichel said. "Usually, both sides do a little better job the second time around."

"I wasn't surprised to see this the hung jury and here's why. Those bullets flew really fast. Things take place really fast in the crime scene, but when you come to the courtroom, you slow everything down."

For many in Sacramento, the mistrial has reopened wounds from one of the city's deadliest mass shootings while raising new questions about accountability and the path forward.

"We need a verdict to close that chapter and move on," Pluckebaum said. "And that verdict absolutely needs to be satisfactory to the families."

Sacramento police are already talking to the DA's office about next steps in filing new charges.

The next court date is set for October 3.