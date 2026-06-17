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Sacramento panel to consider LGBTQ+ sites for historic register

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

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Sacramento's Preservation Commission will review several nominations Wednesday for the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources, including multiple sites tied to the city's LGBTQ+ history.

Among the proposed sites are the former offices of one of Sacramento's first gay newspapers and the city's oldest gay bar. 

The commission could also recommend making Lavender Heights a historic district, an effort that has been in the works for years.

CBS News Sacramento spoke with a commission planner in 2024 about the proposed project.

"Sacramento has a very diverse and thriving LGBTQ+ community and it has had one for a very long time," Henry Feuss said in 2024.

Other sites up for consideration include a Victorian home in the North Oak Park neighborhood that was built in 1905 and the former El Dorado School building in East Sacramento.

The commission will send its recommendations to the Sacramento City Council, which is expected to make a final decision within the next six months.

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