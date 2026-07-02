Koja Kitchen closes downtown Sacramento restaurant on K Street

Koja Kitchen in downtown Sacramento is permanently closed after over six years of operation.

The Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant announced Wednesday morning that its 732 K Street location, which opened in October 2019, is closed for good.

"Thank you for the years of support, incredible memories, and love you've shared with us at this location. We are incredibly grateful for every guest who walked through our doors, every order we served, and every memory made over the years," Koja Kitchen's owners wrote in an Instagram post.

The exit comes amid a wave of restaurant closures on K Street, with popular spots such as Chando's Cantina Zazón del Mar and Kitchen 15 having closed within the year.

Chando's Cantina Zazón del Mar closed after its business partners failed to pay rent, other local media reported, and Kitchen 15 said the company opted not to renew its lease after it expired.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to Koja Kitchen about the reason for its closure and did not receive a response.

The restaurant's landlord said its operators are not leaving the space, and a social media post shares that a "new chapter is coming to this space soon."